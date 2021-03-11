Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Weibo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Weibo reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weibo will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.89 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

WB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CLSA upped their price target on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. China Renaissance Securities lowered their target price on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,322,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Weibo by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,875,000 after acquiring an additional 293,776 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Weibo by 82.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 178,754 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Weibo by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,505,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,693,000 after acquiring an additional 148,423 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Weibo by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,446,000 after buying an additional 140,987 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WB stock opened at $52.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.54. Weibo has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

