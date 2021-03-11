Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to announce $1.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $33.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.72 million to $40.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $101.01 million, with estimates ranging from $87.75 million to $108.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

AGRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 612.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,584 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $204.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.89.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

