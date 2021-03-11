Zacks: Brokerages Expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.27 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will report $144.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.70 million. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 90.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 2,043,474 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $6,906,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock worth $558,087,119. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $20.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.48.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.