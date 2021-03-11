Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Boston Private Financial reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,700%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $114,434.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPFH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 378,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 86,412 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 91,438 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPFH opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Boston Private Financial has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $14.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

