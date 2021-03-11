Zacks: Brokerages Expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. BRP Group posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BRP Group.

BRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

BRP Group stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,367. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $952.68 million, a P/E ratio of -40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.

