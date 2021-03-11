Zacks: Brokerages Expect InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for InflaRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). InflaRx reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover InflaRx.

Get InflaRx alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth about $994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFRX stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $192.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.76.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InflaRx (IFRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.