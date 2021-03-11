Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Brokerages expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.19. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,848 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 269,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.
PRTK stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $372.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.
