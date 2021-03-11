Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Brokerages expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.19. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 26,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $177,244.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 626,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,995.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Woodrow sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $62,862.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,956 shares of company stock worth $837,222 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,848 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 269,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

PRTK stock opened at $8.16 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $372.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

