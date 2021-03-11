Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.19. Tenaris posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.25 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.16.

Shares of NYSE:TS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 99,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,692. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tenaris by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,477,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,520,000 after acquiring an additional 187,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tenaris by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 214,710 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Tenaris in the 3rd quarter worth $5,885,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 488,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 134,305 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tenaris by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

