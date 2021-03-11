Zacks: Brokerages Expect Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) to Post $0.72 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Weibo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.78. Weibo posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weibo will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CLSA upped their price target on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut their price objective on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $52.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Weibo has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average of $43.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,166,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

