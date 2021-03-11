Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) will report ($0.97) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the lowest is ($1.16). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.73) to ($3.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($3.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZNTL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.99 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $166,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,394,895.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,804,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,916,500.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,135 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

