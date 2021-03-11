Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

TNXP stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $369.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 368,216 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.