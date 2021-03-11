Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 110.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Zai Lab by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at $54,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

ZLAB stock opened at $135.14 on Wednesday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.61.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

