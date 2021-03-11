Zalando (ZLNDY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Zalando (OTCMKTS: ZLNDY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/24/2021 – Zalando was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2021 – Zalando was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

2/23/2021 – Zalando was downgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating.

2/23/2021 – Zalando was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

2/11/2021 – Zalando was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/10/2021 – Zalando was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

2/9/2021 – Zalando was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

2/1/2021 – Zalando had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/29/2021 – Zalando had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/29/2021 – Zalando was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2021 – Zalando had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/19/2021 – Zalando had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/19/2021 – Zalando had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.85. 33,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,763. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average is $51.05. Zalando SE has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $62.33.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

