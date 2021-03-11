Zano Price Reaches $2.00 on Top Exchanges (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, Zano has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $21.05 million and approximately $175,622.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $2.00 or 0.00003498 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,174.56 or 0.99899509 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00033933 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012434 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.99 or 0.00412341 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.59 or 0.00305048 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.36 or 0.00818355 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00106482 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00043019 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001959 BTC.

About Zano

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,576,856 coins and its circulating supply is 10,547,356 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.