ZBG Token Reaches Market Cap of $10.97 Million (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $10.97 million and $306,087.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZBG Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZBG Token has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00051877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.15 or 0.00704241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00066347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00027405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00036886 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (CRYPTO:ZT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 coins. ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

