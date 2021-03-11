ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 1% Lower Over Last Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $17,573.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.27 or 0.00263682 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00058384 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00084091 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 148.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,139,038 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

