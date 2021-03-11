Zcoin (XZC) Achieves Market Cap of $47.66 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,087.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,816.70 or 0.03182309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $208.45 or 0.00365135 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $558.73 or 0.00978732 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.83 or 0.00386835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.17 or 0.00331362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.19 or 0.00266590 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021748 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

