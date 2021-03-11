Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $352.11.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $470.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $516.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total transaction of $996,150.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,906.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total transaction of $191,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,943.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,705 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,342. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,920,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,767,000 after buying an additional 245,078 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after buying an additional 145,268 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 183.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after buying an additional 117,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

