Zel (ZEL) Achieves Market Cap of $10.46 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last week, Zel has traded up 19.8% against the dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $10.46 million and approximately $685,289.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.0850 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.71 or 0.00268538 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00058926 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00085964 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000504 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 123,019,350 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

