Zenfuse Trading Up 29% This Week (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Zenfuse token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded up 29% against the dollar. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $10.60 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00052499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00013232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.16 or 0.00702046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00027403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00033571 BTC.

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,318,505 tokens. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

