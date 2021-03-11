Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $319,695.00

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded up 78.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Zero Utility Token token can now be purchased for $1,950.58 or 0.03422138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 167.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $319,695.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.01 or 0.00496523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00065107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00053627 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00072618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.36 or 0.00583095 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00074096 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

