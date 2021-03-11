ZeroSwap Price Hits $0.86 on Top Exchanges (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $28.56 million and $5.77 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001504 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.13 or 0.00496802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00064131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00052744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00072018 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.94 or 0.00564900 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00073962 BTC.

ZeroSwap Token Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,331,747 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

