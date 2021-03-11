ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $267,089.98 and $1,349.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00052057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.02 or 0.00701899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00066170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00027254 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00036143 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.