Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the February 11th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of ZCMD opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Zhongchao has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86.
