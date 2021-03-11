Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the February 11th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ZCMD opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Zhongchao has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in China. It offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

