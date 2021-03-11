Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zijin Mining Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

ZIJMY stock opened at $26.48 on Thursday. Zijin Mining Group has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $38.31.

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited engages in the exploration, mining, and sale of mineral resources in China and internationally. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, tungsten, lead, and iron concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, and others, as well as molybdenum, tin, coal, platinum, and palladium.

