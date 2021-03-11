Zilla Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $209,600.19 and approximately $16,263.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zilla has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One Zilla token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00052618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.47 or 0.00717341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00066076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00027697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

