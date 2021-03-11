Zilliqa Hits One Day Trading Volume of $659.03 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.67 billion and $659.03 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00068040 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001953 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,330,706,130 coins and its circulating supply is 11,039,238,977 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

