ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.24

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 22324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Clarkson Capital began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

