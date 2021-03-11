Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

Zimmer Biomet has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $7.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $160.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,002.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.77. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

