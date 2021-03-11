Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises 1.8% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of Zimmer Biomet worth $23,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,864,000. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 13,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $159.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,308. The company has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 978.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $170.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.57.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

