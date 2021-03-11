Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,145,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 132,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,928,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 65,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Truist lifted their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $145.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.36. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

