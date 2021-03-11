Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 260.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.50.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,750 shares of company stock worth $120,583,656. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $310.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.63, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.88 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.38.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

