Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 260.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at about $29,424,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $310.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.38. The company has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.88 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,750 shares of company stock valued at $120,583,656. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.50.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

