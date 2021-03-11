ZPER (ZPR) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 70.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. ZPER has a total market cap of $499,718.08 and approximately $449.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZPER has traded 57.4% lower against the US dollar. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZPER alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00069466 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001921 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000565 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.