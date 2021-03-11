ZrCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $127,475.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000688 BTC on major exchanges. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $127,475.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZrCoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

