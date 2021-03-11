Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 421.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,986,749.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 309,923 shares of company stock worth $60,212,256. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.19.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $181.43 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.19 and its 200-day moving average is $170.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

