ZumCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.12 Million (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $25.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 42.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000151 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

