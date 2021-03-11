ZumCoin (ZUM) Hits Market Cap of $1.12 Million

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $25.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 42.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000151 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

