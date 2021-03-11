Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.04–0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $63-65 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.36 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.1–0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.26. 79,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zuora has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $33,763.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,845 shares in the company, valued at $279,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $60,273.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 111,515 shares of company stock worth $1,521,646. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

