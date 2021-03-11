Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Raised to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was upgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZYXI. B. Riley downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.83 million, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynex by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,038,000 after buying an additional 150,099 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 1,552.5% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 176,363 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 293,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

