-$0.12 EPS Expected for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Arcimoto posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arcimoto.

FUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

In other Arcimoto news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $204,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 451,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,931.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

FUV traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $20.35. 49,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,444. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $695.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.34 and a beta of 2.92.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

