-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to report earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Omeros posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Omeros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of OMER opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.65. Omeros has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $84,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,936.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $42,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $732,074. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 39.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in Omeros by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Omeros during the third quarter valued at $138,000. 56.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

