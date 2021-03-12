$0.98 EPS Expected for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) to post $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Applied Industrial Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied Industrial Technologies.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,869,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,461,000 after purchasing an additional 579,677 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

AIT traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,107. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $95.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.