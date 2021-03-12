$1.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.35. Amedisys posted earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

AMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.64.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total value of $257,546.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total value of $142,742.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,648 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,218,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,907,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,506,000 after purchasing an additional 92,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amedisys by 354.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 72,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,736. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.67. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $132.95 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.