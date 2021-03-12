$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to post $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Ovintiv reported sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year sales of $6.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. CIBC upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $944,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ovintiv by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ovintiv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 619,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OVV opened at $27.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

