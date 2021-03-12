$10.32 Million in Sales Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will post sales of $10.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.83 million and the lowest is $9.71 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $7.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $56.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.24 million to $57.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $75.87 million, with estimates ranging from $69.35 million to $84.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OptimizeRx.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OPRX shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $194,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,089.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,014 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 779,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,008,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Venator Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 217,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The firm has a market cap of $784.05 million, a PE ratio of -122.76 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.