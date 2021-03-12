105,075 Shares in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 105,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 472.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 45,525 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

NYSE PSXP opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $48.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

In other news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at $975,843.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

