105,377 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.6% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.08. The company had a trading volume of 515,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,717,601. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.56. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

