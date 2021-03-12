$111.56 Million in Sales Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to report sales of $111.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.24 million and the lowest is $103.13 million. RLJ Lodging Trust posted sales of $265.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $710.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $604.10 million to $923.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

NYSE RLJ opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 395,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 381,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 20.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

