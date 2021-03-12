$129.46 Million in Sales Expected for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will post sales of $129.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.24 million and the lowest is $128.69 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $80.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $563.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $549.30 million to $573.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $659.71 million, with estimates ranging from $643.35 million to $676.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.29 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on KNSL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $176.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $252.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

In related news, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $72,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,106.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 22.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

